The West African cocoa, gold and oil producer has been restructuring its debts as it tries to emerge from its worst economic crisis in a generation, supported by a $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Inflation rose slightly in January before slowing again in February GHCPIY=ECI, and central bank governor Ernest Addison told a news conference that the latest inflation forecasts showed a more elevated profile than at the last policy meeting in January.