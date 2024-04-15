Talks were derailed for now amid indications from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the agreement was not going to be in line with their debt sustainability parameters, which set out how much debt it thinks a country can afford, the government said in a statement.

A “regional” African bondholder group had also rejected part of the proposed rework, including a “PAR option” to retain the original value of the bonds with a longer maturity and lower coupon.