Ghana Smart Schools Project Launch
The Government of Ghana is giving out about 1.3 million educational tablets to students in Senior High schools, as part of the Ghana Smart Schools Project. The government will also construct 100 Smart Schools to provide modern learning environment and digital training in all 16 regions of the country.
Thu, 11 Apr 2024 13:51:15 GMT
