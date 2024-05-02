Rice prices in key Asian export hubs RI-THBKN5-P1, RI-VNBKN5-P1 have eased in recent weeks after climbing last year to their highest since 2008 following an export ban by India, the world’s biggest shipper.

“It does seem like we went through a very tight situation. You had the export ban in India and Indonesia came to buy a very large volume of rice,” Rubens Marques, LDC’s chief executive for South and Southeast Asia, said in an interview.