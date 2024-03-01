Mining has always been more than just extracting minerals from the ground. In South Africa it remains a significant part of the economy, as well as a major employer, exporter, and a driver of infrastructure development. However, today’s mining companies grapple with the dual challenge of adapting to global warming while ensuring the resilience and sustainability of their operations.

These efforts extend beyond merely reducing carbon emissions. Mining companies now address water management, biodiversity conservation, supply chain resilience, community engagement, and regulatory compliance. In the formal sector mining companies have taken substantial steps toward cleaner, greener, and more accountable operations. They adhere to local and international laws and onerous listing requirements. For instance, the Canadian Securities Administrators mandate that mining companies must report relevant information on environmental, permitting, and social factors related to mineral exploration, development, and production activities. The Toronto Stock Exchange also emphasises this in its listing standards for mineral exploration and development-stage mining companies.