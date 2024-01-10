Markets
Harnessing Nigeria’s debt market

Following the raise of new domestic borrowing of 7.04 trillion naira through Nigeria’s debt capital market in 2023, we take a look at Nigeria’s strategy to reduce its debt service costs. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa to discuss first quarter projections and investors’ leanings at the fixed income and forex market.
Wed, 10 Jan 2024 14:34:25 GMT

