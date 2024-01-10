Share
Harnessing Nigeria’s debt market
Following the raise of new domestic borrowing of 7.04 trillion naira through Nigeria’s debt capital market in 2023, we take a look at Nigeria’s strategy to reduce its debt service costs. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa to discuss first quarter projections and investors’ leanings at the fixed income and forex market.
