Highlights Special of the 12th Practical Nigerian Content Forum
Industry stakeholders in the Nigerian oil and gas sector gather to brainstorm ways to sustain the growth, transparency and opportunities in the sector. CNBC Africa brings you highlights from the 12th practical Nigerian Content by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.
Mon, 29 Jan 2024 08:02:51 GMT
