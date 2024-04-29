Share
Hotpot on the go? Why not, in these concept cars at the Beijing auto show
Fancy having a hotpot meal in a car? The Beijing auto show runs from April 26 to May 4, showcasing vehicles from foreign and Chinese automakers. CNBC takes a look at some concept cars at the exhibition, which include features such as rotatable seats, tables, and even a pet carrier with adjustable tinted windows. #CNBC ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Mon, 29 Apr 2024 04:40:45 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.