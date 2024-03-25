Share
How Chinese EV Giant BYD Is Taking On Tesla
Warren Buffet-backed BYD dethroned Tesla in the fourth quarter of 2023 as the world’s top EV maker, selling more battery-powered vehicles than its U.S. rival. BYD was founded by Wang Chuanfu and started making batteries for mobile phones in the 1990s. By 2003, it pivoted to autos and now has become the top car brand in China, as well as a major producer of batteries for electric vehicles. It’s now aggressively expanding globally, exporting over 240,000 cars across 70 countries last year. Elon Musk said in Tesla's Q4 earnings call that Chinese automakers will "demolish most other car companies in the world" unless regulators step in. With sights set on North America, BYD could try entering the U.S., but faces government opposition. CNBC explores whether BYD can sustain its relentless growth and what's next for this EV juggernaut. Chapters: 00:00 - 02:29 Title card - The rise of BYD 02:30 Chapter 1 - Early days 07:39 Chapter 2 - Vehicles 10:41 Chapter 3 - Expansion outside China Produced and Edited by: Andrew Evers Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Christina Locopo Narration: Robert Ferris Additional Footage: Tesla, BYD, Getty Images
Mon, 25 Mar 2024 16:00:50 GMT
