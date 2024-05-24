Share
How college endowment funds work
Student protests against the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict have called for college endowment funds to divest from Israel and the many American companies that do business there, including Google, Amazon, Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Watch the full video to learn more about how divesting from Israel and companies who do business there would actually work, and how it would affect the tens of billions of dollars at stake in college endowment funds: https://youtu.be/XeBmanpy4oc
Fri, 24 May 2024 16:00:33 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.