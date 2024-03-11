Share
How electric vehicles are upending the 100-year-old auto supply chain
Companies that make parts for internal combustion engines are facing a harsh future. Revenues for ICE cars, and fuel and exhaust systems are all expected to decline 44% through 2027. While the parts themselves are changing, the pie is also shrinking. Qill EVs kill the thousands of auto suppliers or can they find ways to pivot, consolidate or somehow stay in business? Watch the full video to learn more: https://youtu.be/P-NF-7miGLo
Mon, 11 Mar 2024 16:00:34 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.