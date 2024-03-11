Markets
How electric vehicles are upending the 100-year-old auto supply chain

Companies that make parts for internal combustion engines are facing a harsh future. Revenues for ICE cars, and fuel and exhaust systems are all expected to decline 44% through 2027. While the parts themselves are changing, the pie is also shrinking. Qill EVs kill the thousands of auto suppliers or can they find ways to pivot, consolidate or somehow stay in business? Watch the full video to learn more: https://youtu.be/P-NF-7miGLo
Mon, 11 Mar 2024 16:00:34 GMT

