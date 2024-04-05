Share
How Long Should You Stay At Your Job?
A majority of Americans, 95%, said they plan to look for a new job in 2024, according to a survey by job site Monster. Money’s a big part of this: 45% of American workers say they need a higher income. Data from the Federal Reserve shows that job switchers increase their salary more quickly on average than those who stay put, but hiring professionals say it’s still important for candidates to be strategic when making career moves. Watch the video above to learn more about when to consider changing jobs and how to approach your job search strategically. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:10 Why people leave 3:57 Being strategic 9:48 How employers view work history Produced by: Charlotte Morabito Edited by: Nora Rapport Additional Camera by: Juhohn Lee, Andrea Miller Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
