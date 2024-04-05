Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

How Long Should You Stay At Your Job?

A majority of Americans, 95%, said they plan to look for a new job in 2024, according to a survey by job site Monster. Money’s a big part of this: 45% of American workers say they need a higher income. Data from the Federal Reserve shows that job switchers increase their salary more quickly on average than those who stay put, but hiring professionals say it’s still important for candidates to be strategic when making career moves. Watch the video above to learn more about when to consider changing jobs and how to approach your job search strategically. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:10 Why people leave 3:57 Being strategic 9:48 How employers view work history Produced by: Charlotte Morabito Edited by: Nora Rapport Additional Camera by: Juhohn Lee, Andrea Miller Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
Fri, 05 Apr 2024 16:00:21 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top