How Nigeria’s MPC decision may impact equities
Analysts say the CBN’s hawkish stance has burst the bubble for Nigerian equities with more investors taking advantage of the higher yield environment at the fixed income market. As the market focuses on the next move of the MPC, traders say bargain hunting was observed this week on Transcorp, Zenith Bank and BUA Cement. Mercy Okon, Research Analyst at Parthian Securities joins CNBC Africa for more market movements and the build up to the March MPC meeting.
Fri, 22 Mar 2024 14:14:23 GMT
