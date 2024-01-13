Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

How Private Credit Became One of the Hottest Investments on Wall Street

Private credit has quickly become one of Wall Street's most popular investment classes in 2023. Alternative data platform Preqin projects this asset class will reach $2.7 trillion by 2027. Several firms like Apollo Global and Ares Management have grown this market from just $250 billion in 2010. This happened in part due to banks retrenching from the lending market after the Great Financial Crisis in 2008 with new regulations. It also has roots in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy of holding interest rates near 0% for a decade. "We had a banking crisis in this country [and] the Fed drove interest rates to zero," said Lafayette Capital founder Damien Dwin. "That's created conditions where alternative investments could flourish, because of the additional yield that can be delivered." However, this asset class is not without risk and not easily investable. You won't find private credit funds on Robinhood. "It comes from pension funds, endowments and foundations, insurance companies, retail investors sovereign wealth investors," Dwin said. "So it is loans from a source other than deposits, usually to privately held businesses." Watch the video above to learn more about what private credit is, how it has changed debt markets, and the risks involved. 0:00 — Intro 1:34 — What is private credit? 4:24 — Why private credit is booming 7:17 — Risks to the financial system 9:08 — What’s next?
Sat, 13 Jan 2024 17:00:38 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top