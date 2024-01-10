Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

How Rwanda could become vaccine hub for Africa

Rwandan-owned Akagera Medicines and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) entered a new partnership of $1.46 million to improve vaccine delivery and accessibility in Africa. The partnership will see CEPI provide the financial and technical support to demonstrate the pre-clinical proof of concept of Akagera Medicine’s innovative lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and modified mRNA for the development of a multivalent influenza vaccine. In this panel discussion, Regis Rugemanshuro, CEO of the Rwanda Social Security Board, the majority owner of Akagera Medicines and Michael Fairbanks, Chairman of the Board of Akagera Medicines explain what this milestone means for Rwanda and the continent.
Wed, 10 Jan 2024 13:22:30 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top