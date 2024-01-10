Share
How Rwanda could become vaccine hub for Africa
Rwandan-owned Akagera Medicines and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) entered a new partnership of $1.46 million to improve vaccine delivery and accessibility in Africa. The partnership will see CEPI provide the financial and technical support to demonstrate the pre-clinical proof of concept of Akagera Medicine’s innovative lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and modified mRNA for the development of a multivalent influenza vaccine. In this panel discussion, Regis Rugemanshuro, CEO of the Rwanda Social Security Board, the majority owner of Akagera Medicines and Michael Fairbanks, Chairman of the Board of Akagera Medicines explain what this milestone means for Rwanda and the continent.
Wed, 10 Jan 2024 13:22:30 GMT
