How semiconductors are made – and why no one country can own the process
Semiconductors, or chips, have an incredibly global, complex and intricate production process. The supply chain is spread across the world. As governments focus on boosting their own domestic chip industry, CNBC looks at why no single country can own the chip supply chain. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info. 0:15 - Welcome 3:08 - Stat of the week 3:21 - How are semiconductors produced? 5:08 - The history of chips 6:39 - The microchip supply chain 12:49 - Who are the big manufacturers? 13:19 - Is there room for more competition in the market? 14:16 - The rise and fall of Intel 15:48 - Why are countries competing in this market? 19:08 - How the U.S. is competing on chips 24:46 - Where does this leave China? 27:57 - Stat of the week reveal
Wed, 24 Apr 2024 12:30:29 GMT
