How shipping containers can cripple the global economy
Yesterday was the birthday of the shipping container, marking 68 years of containerization that transformed global trade. On April 26, 1956, the first shipping containers made their maiden voyage! More on how shipping containers impact the global economy here: https://youtu.be/dfmEYpCHfCg
Sat, 27 Apr 2024 16:00:09 GMT
