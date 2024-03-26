Share
How Shipping Containers Can Cripple The Global Economy
Container shipping is responsible for moving 90% of the world’s goods, according to the World Economic Forum. But, if shipping containers aren’t at the right place at the right time, the global supply chain may face serious problems. It could result in high inflation, shortages of key materials and products as well as revenue losses to large and small businesses alike. At the same time, over 95% of shipping container manufacturing is happening in the nation that leads the world in exports — China, according to the Federal Maritime Commission. Here’s how shipping containers can save, or cripple, the global economy. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:29 Chapter 1: Globalization 4:22 Chapter 2: Container revolution 8:11 Chapter 3: Increased production Produced and Edited by: Andrea Miller Additional Reporting By: Lori Ann LaRocco Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images, Maersk Line/Wikipedia C.C.
Tue, 26 Mar 2024 16:00:32 GMT
