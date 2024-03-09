Markets
How Sony Beat Microsoft And Nintendo With PlayStation

The Sony PlayStation changed the gaming industry’s landscape when it was introduced to players 30 years ago. The PlayStation 2 went on to become best-selling console of all time, a title it still holds today. But the company has its fair share of challenges ahead with the ever-changing gaming sector. Just last year, Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard threatened the landscape of gaming exclusivity. And Sony faces some headwinds with lower demand and industry-wide layoffs. Sony has continually adapted and evolved over the span of the past three decades, but can it continue to hold strong in the console wars? CNBC spoke with Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, former SIE Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden and other experts to find out. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:55 An early hit 6:08 Rough patch 8:15 Content is king 12:05 Looking ahead Produced by: Ryan Baker Technology Correspondent: Steve Kovach Edited by: Nic Henry Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera: Andrew Evers Animation: Uma Sharma, Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Additional Production: Liam Mays Additional Footage: Sony, Getty Images
Sat, 09 Mar 2024 17:00:14 GMT

