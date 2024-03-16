Markets
How Tesla Became The Most Popular Car Brand In Norway

Norway has had massive success with EV adoption, with 82% of new cars sold in the country last year being electric. This high adoption rate can be attributed to the generous subsidies that Norway has offered to electric vehicle owners as well as the country’s investment in charging infrastructure. Tesla’s sales in Norway represent only a sliver of the 1.8 million vehicles the company delivered last year, but Norway’s importance to Tesla goes beyond cold hard cash. Tesla’s early foothold in the country has made Norway the perfect proving ground for the company and acted as a poster child for the EV transition as a whole. As a result, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has taken a number of trips to the small Nordic country and has often praised Norway’s support of electric vehicles. Norwegians were the first European customers to receive deliveries of the Model S in 2013 and it quickly became the country’s best-selling car. Today, that title has been transferred over to Tesla’s Model Y. But with competition from other EV cars from automakers including Toyota, Skoda, Volkswagan and BYD heating up, it remains to be seen if Norwegians will continue to choose Tesla in the future. To learn more about Norway’s success with electric vehicle adoption, check out CNBC’s documentary: https://youtu.be/R5DbRyeZNRk Chapters: 02:39 Tesla in Norway 07:11 Norway as an EV haven 13:11 Can Tesla’s Norway dominance last? Produced and shot by: Magdalena Petrova Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Supervising Producer and narration: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Christina Locopo Additional camera: Erin Black Additional footage: Getty Images, Nissan, Skoda, Tesla, Volkswagen
Sat, 16 Mar 2024 16:00:42 GMT

