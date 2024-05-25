Markets
How The Price Of Chocolate’s Key Ingredient Surged More Than 300% In 2024

Chocolate's key ingredient cocoa has soared in price throughout 2024. The soft commodity reached $11,000 a ton for the first time ever, after costing suppliers less than $3,000 a ton two years ago. Factors like crop disease, El Niño, farm gate prices, and speculative market investment have all contributed to the classic sweet's historic run-up. Watch the video above to learn more about the causes of this lengthy move higher in price, and what's next for the industry. Produced and Edited by: Christian Nunley Graphics by: Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Additional Footage: Getty Images, Nestle, Voyage Foods
Sat, 25 May 2024 16:00:45 GMT

