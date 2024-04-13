Share
How The U.S. Is Regulating AI
Some businesses using new artificial intelligence tools have reported big gains in labor productivity. These AI assistants, backed by some of the biggest names in tech, could someday change how work gets done in the U.S. As the technology shuffles up white-collar work in the U.S., some policymakers are pitching ideas like 32-hour work weeks and robot taxes. Meanwhile, other countries are banning high-risk uses of AI in sectors like education and financial services. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 01:20 Chapter 1: Productivity and taxes 05:37 Chapter 2: Jobs 07:49: Chapter 3: Regulation Produced and Edited by: Carlos Waters Production assistance: Jack Hillyer Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images, U.S. Congress Additional Sources: The Brookings Institution, New York State Assembly, Nasdaq, National Bureau of Economic Research, New York Stock Exchange, Social Security Administration, TrackBill, White House
Sat, 13 Apr 2024 16:00:05 GMT
