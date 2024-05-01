Share
IDA 21 Africa Heads of State Summit 2024: Launch of the IDA Coalition
The replenishment of the International Development Association resources, or IDA21 highlights the key sectors in need of transformation to sustain economic growth in Africa. This special will focus on the unity and catalytic power of the IDA as the World Bank outlines coalitions with the African countries.
