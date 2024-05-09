An IMF staff team was in Lusaka from April 24 to May 7 to discuss Zambia’s economic policies for its third review of the country’s 38-month Extended Credit-Facility programme, which was approved in September 2022.

The completion of the review would pave the way for the fourth disbursement under the programme, after the IMF’s board released $187 million in December, as the country moves closer to emerging from debt default while struggling with a punishing drought.