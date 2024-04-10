“After the whole world was hit by the COVID-19, we then developed a tourism sector recovery master plan, which was aimed at making sure that when everything was opened, we were able to rejuvenate the tourism industry by making sure that we intensify our marketing strategy, to make sure that we intensify our investment strategy, we make sure that we increase our visitors into South Africa and be able to go back to pre-pandemic,” Mahlalela said.

Today marks the kick-off of the 2nd edition of the Investment Forum Africa in Cape Town under the theme: Unlocking Intra Africa Tourism Investment, Building Long Term Sustainability and Resilience.

“We've established the investment portfolio and the investment strategy, not just for the tourism sector, but for South Africa as a whole in terms of various business opportunities that the country is able to offer,” he said.

The 2-day conference will seek to promote investments and trade opportunities within tourism and related sectors.