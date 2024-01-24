Share
Invest Rwanda: Kigali Economic Forum
In this episode, the Kigali Economic Forum becomes a catalyst for Africa's global economic transformation. Decision-makers converge to unveil innovative solutions for youth, education, women's roles, economic governance, attractiveness, and financing, marking a pivotal moment in shaping Africa's destiny as the 21st century unfolds.
Wed, 24 Jan 2024 11:48:24 GMT
