According to the African Union, progress in education has a far-reaching impact on all the other aspects of human capital development.

Building a new social contract for Africa through education and skills development is not just an aspiration; it is a commitment that the continent must make. These investments can take many forms, such as developing capacity for educators, building and operating infrastructure that will broaden access, investing in educational technology, providing scholarships, championing evidence-based policies and strategies and many more.