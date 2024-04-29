Share
Investors digest Q1’24 earnings release
Analysts expect sustained dampened activity in the equities market this week with minimal positive triggers to stimulate buy interests. Meanwhile investors are weighing earnings releases as banks race to submit their implementation plan following the CBN’s recapitalization move. Mukhtar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Mon, 29 Apr 2024 14:22:28 GMT
