Investors eye Tier-1 banks
The Nigerian equities market is seeing positive sentiments from investors as attention turns to stocks of Access Holdings, Zenith Bank and GTCo. Meanwhile, Access Holdings recorded a 306.9 per cent jump in its post-tax profit to 619.3 billion naira. Muktar Mohammed, an Analyst at Assar Investments, joins CNBC Africa for some market updates.
Wed, 27 Mar 2024 14:50:32 GMT
