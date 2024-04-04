Share
Investors take position on Q2’24 bond calendar
The Nigerian bond market witnessed a shift in sentiments following the release of the second quarter bond calendar as investors queried initial interest in the 2027, 2034, and 2053 bonds. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa to gauge what investors have their eyes on.
Thu, 04 Apr 2024 06:53:58 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.