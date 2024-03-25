Share
Investors take profit on bellwether stocks
Analysts say investors continue to take profit-taking on bellwether stocks following the recent run-up in share prices. Meanwhile, cautious trading remains the ruling market sentiment as investors await the decision of the CBN's Monetary Policy Committee. James Mobolaji, Treasury and Investment Manager at Anchoria Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
