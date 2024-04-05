Share
Investors tilt to short- mid-end of bond curve
Investors in Nigeria’s local bond market are tilting towards the short to mid-end of the curve, particularly, the 2026 and 2034 papers. Traders at UBA expect this week to end in similar sentiment as investors take position for the 450-billion-naira bond auction scheduled for April 15th. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 05 Apr 2024 14:29:56 GMT
