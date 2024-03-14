Markets
Is this the future of EV charging?

Tired of waiting around for your electric vehicle to charge? Taiwanese e-scooter company Gogoro claims its swap and go batteries are the answer to this problem. But is using the tech as easy as it sounds? CNBC Managing Asia anchor Christine Tan gave it a go, and at 10 kilograms each, she found that it's actually quite a workout. #CNBC #Gogoro #escooter ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Thu, 14 Mar 2024 13:00:41 GMT

