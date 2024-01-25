Share
Kganyago keeps repo rate unchanged at 8.25% (full speech)
The South African Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee sat for its first meeting of the new year and voted unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 8.25 per cent. Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago explains the rationale behind the committee's decision.
Thu, 25 Jan 2024 15:34:18 GMT
