January saw five of the central banks overseeing the 10 most heavily traded currencies – the U.S. Federal Reserve, the ECB, the Bank of Japan, Bank of Canada and Norges Bank – hold rate setting meetings with none changing rates. That follows on from eight meetings in December where only Norway hiked.

“Interest rates are set to remain front and centre in 2024,” Philip Shaw at Investec said in a research note. “However, in a departure from the last two years, now the question is not how far central banks will raise rates, but when and how far they will cut.”