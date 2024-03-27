First, make no mistake: gender inequality remains a serious global issue, persistent in even the world’s richest and most developed countries. But women in Africa face a unique set of challenges that are holding them back and limiting their progress—and, in turn, delaying the progress of the whole continent.

African women entrepreneurs routinely lament the lack of access to networks, to markets and to finance. The latter, access to finance, also affects men, of course, yet women’s share of Africa’s funding pool is much smaller. Several sources estimate the financing gap for Africa’s women entrepreneurs at about $40 billion, roughly twice the size of Mozambique’s annual GDP.