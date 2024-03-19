Share
Mobilizing Domestic Savings to Boost the Private Sector in Rwanda
At the Rwanda Economic Update edition 22 by the World Bank, experts discuss the crucial need to mobilize domestic savings for bolstering private sector growth, aiming to enhance Rwanda's economic resilience and reduce reliance on external finance.
Tue, 19 Mar 2024 09:48:34 GMT
