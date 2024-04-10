Navigating Africa’s Energy and Water Transition: Highlights from Enlit Africa 2024 Programme

Exciting news for investors, financiers, and industry stakeholders: the programme brochure for Enlit Africa 2024 has just dropped! Circle the dates 21st-23rd May 2024 –these are the days the Cape Town International Convention Centre becomes the nexus for all things power, energy and water in Africa.

This iteration of the event once again provides insights into the foundational pillars of finance, investment, and management, amidst the broader exploration of smart energy solutions, transmission, distribution, and water – a crucial resource tightly interwoven with the provision of power across Africa.

Delegates from the finance sector will find unparalleled value in this year’s strategic tracks. Tailored sessions promise to deliver cutting-edge insights into emerging markets, investment strategies, and financial models driving the energy transition.

New this year are pitch sessions from start-ups and companies in search of capital. The Pitch Stage provides an exceptional opportunity to explore projects, carefully curated and vetted, from a variety of exciting entrepreneurs.

For exhibition visitors and conference attendees alike, the open-to-all complimentary CPD-accredited programmes – are perfect for broadening your knowledge within the energy landscape.

The Renewable Energy and Storage Hub spotlights opportunities ripe for investment. Corporates in the C&I sphere keen on diversifying their energy portfolios will discover an array of solutions and content that speak to sustainability, resilience, and profit margins.

The Generation, Transmission, and Distribution Hub offers pragmatic, efficiency-enhancing solutions applicable to utilities and municipalities alike. 2024 sees the return of the Municipal Forum, an arena for addressing fiscal and infrastructural challenges that South African municipalities face.

A reminder to our professional community that these sessions grant CPD points in partnership with the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers, adding another layer of value to your participation.

The exclusive, invite-only CEO Forum is where industry visionaries and financial leaders will converge, unlocking doors to collaborative ventures and shaping investment trends.

For those who enjoy the tangible aspects of energy and water in action, our site visits on the 24th May provide a clear view of practical outcomes across dynamic energy and water sites amidst the stunning Cape Town landscape.

Enlit Africa 2024 is almost here. It’s the ideal platform for networking in the energy sector. Download the conference programme today to curate your experience and secure your delegate ticket or free expo pass now. Position yourself at the leading edge of Africa’s energy transition, where you can add your voice to determining the path to a sustainable and prosperous future. Join us at Enlit Africa 2024! www.enlit-africa.com

