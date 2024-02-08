Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Nedbank Focus On Mining Indaba: Mining Trends & Outlook

CNBC Africa is in Cape Town for the 2024 Mining Indaba. In this episode of Focus On we hear from Nedbank about trends in battery minerals in Africa as well as sustainable practices to ensure responsible sourcing.
Thu, 08 Feb 2024 13:21:51 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top