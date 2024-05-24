The road to the NBA Finals continues this week, with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the 17-time NBA champion Boston Celtics taking on Pascal Siakam (Cameroon), Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers, and Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the 2011 NBA champion Dallas Mavericks facing Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference and Western Conference Finals series, respectively. It marks the fifth consecutive season without a defending champion in the Conference Finals, with the last four teams standing battling it out for a ticket to the Finals and a chance to compete for the Larry O’Brien Trophy next month.

“As the Playoffs near a close, we are arriving at the pinnacle of the NBA season: the NBA Finals,” said NBA Chief Marketing Officer Tammy Henault. “We wanted to ensure our creative captured the gravity of that, so the idea of bringing together the NBA community at a glamourous party to share in a celebration of the season behind us and in anticipation of what’s to come felt like the perfect way to tip off the Finals.”