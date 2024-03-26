The presidency of the tiny phosphate-producing country on the West African coast has been a family affair since 1967, when Gnassingbe Eyadema seized power in a coup. His son succeeded him after his death in 2005.

Under the new constitution, which does not take into account the time he has already spent in office, Faure Gnassingbe could now stay in power until 2031 if he is re-elected in 2025.