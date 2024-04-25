Share
NIEC 2024: Reimagine Resource-Rich Namibia: Turning Possibilities into Prosperity
The 6th edition of the Namibia International Energy Conference 2024 is taking place under the theme: ‘Reimagine Resource-Rich Namibia: Turning Possibilities into Prosperity'. Join CNBC Africa as we bring you insights from energy stakeholders, the Namibian government and investors on Namibia's energy landscape and the potential to foster partnerships for energy industry growth.
Thu, 25 Apr 2024 10:58:44 GMT
