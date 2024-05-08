Africa’s biggest oil producer opened this year’s licensing round on April 29 seeking to deepen exploitation of the country’s estimated 37.5 billion barrels of crude oil and 209.26 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

“Nigeria is committed to conducting the licensing round in a fair, competitive and transparent manner and ensuring a level playing field for both indigenous and international investors,” said Gbenga Komolafe, head of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).