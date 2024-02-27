Markets
Nigeria MPC hikes MPR by 400bps to 22.75% (full speech)

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee has raised the Monetary Policy rate by 400 basis points to 22.75 per cent. The Governor of apex bank, Yemi Cardoso announced this after the first MPC meeting for this year.
Tue, 27 Feb 2024 14:51:50 GMT

