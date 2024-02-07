Share
Nigerian investors continue profit-taking
Investors in the Nigerian equities market sustained the profit-taking momentum experienced this week despite buy-interest in BUA Foods and Airtel Africa. Analysts expect investors to continue to rebalance their portfolios in the coming days. Oyindamola Oyenuga, an Investment Research Analyst at Meristem Securities, joins CNBC Africa for an equities market update.
Wed, 07 Feb 2024 14:19:19 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.