The naira fell as low as 1,531 to the dollar during trading on Tuesday, FMDQ data showed, compared with 1,460 naira quoted on the parallel market. The currency later closed at 1,482.57 naira on the official market, according to FMDQ.

The latest fall occurred after market regulator FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange said its methodology for calculating closing rates on the currency was revised last Friday to include more data, and that the levels on its computation had changed.