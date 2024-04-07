Markets
Nigeria’s Banking Industry Faces Recapitalization Deadline: The Countdown to April

The Central Bank of Nigeria has set a deadline for all banks in the country to submit their implementation plans for the recapitalization exercise. With new minimum capital requirements and options for banks to meet them, the Nigerian banking industry is gearing up for significant changes. Learn more about the potential impact on the economy and the strategies banks are considering to comply with the new regulations.
Sun, 07 Apr 2024 16:52:48 GMT

