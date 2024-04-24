The official market quoted the naira currency NGN=D1 at 1,315 per dollar at 1326 GMT, LSEG data showed.

The central bank sold $10,000 each at 1,021 naira per dollar to 1,583 currency exchange operators to meet demand for eligible end-user foreign exchange needs, instructing them to resell at a mark-up not more than 1.5% above the purchase price.