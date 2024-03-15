Share
Nigeria’s headline inflation hits 31.7% in February
Nigeria’s headline inflation continued its increase, hitting 31.7 per cent in the month of February from 29.9 per cent recorded in January. Meanwhile, traders at UBA say investors are cautious ahead of Monday's 450-billion-naira bond auction. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for some market updates.
Fri, 15 Mar 2024 14:49:06 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.