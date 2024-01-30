Non-deliverable currency forwards, derivative products used to hedge against future exchange rate moves, indicated markets expected the naira’s exchange rate at 1,427.50 to the dollar in one month’s time NGNNDFOR=.

FMDQ Exchange data on Monday showed the naira had fallen to a record low of 1,421 per dollar on Friday on the thinly traded official market, below levels seen on the unofficial parallel market, where the currency trades freely.